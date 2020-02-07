Sullivan County residents take on snow

LAPORTE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Drivers faced some real challenges on this last day of the work week. The wintry weather made for some icy and snowy conditions.

The northern counties are the hardest hit. After a rather mild winter, Mother Nature decided to bring a wintry mess to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT officials of Sullivan County tell Eyewitness News they were ready for the storm. The problem? Many areas started wet before changing to white.

“Pretty warm when the rain was happening. Then it cooled down, changed over to snow and started snowing and at that point we started treating the roads,” said Matt Morgan, PennDOT Assistant County Manager.

PennDOT says they have 12 trucks for the entire county and they work hard during the storm to clear the roads as quick as possible. They say with schools being closed across the county, clearing the roads was much easier.

Eyewitness News also spoke to residents of Laporte who have been waiting patiently for a decent snowstorm this winter.

“It’s been great. We love the snow up here and we’ve been due for a snowstorm. I actually wish it was going to be more than this,” said Mindy Sweigart, Laporte.

As the rain changed to snow around 8:30 Friday morning, Sweigart says it made it harder to use the snow blower this afternoon.

“We have a lot of water that was sitting in the driveway and it plugged the machine up, so I had to clean it out a couple of times,” Sweigart said.

It was a heavy wet snow that required multiple breaks. A reminder that any precipitation that did fall today will refreeze on untreated surfaces as lows tonight drop into the lower 20s and teens.