Sullivan County Fair Hosts 168th Annual Fair

FORKSVILLE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU-TV) — Start your engines and head on out to the Sullivan County Fair this week. This year marks the 168th year since the fair started. Food, rides, and fun are all in store!

The annual tractor pull kicks off the week-long entertainment. Along with the traditions of the Sullivan County Fair, there are new events for the family to enjoy!

“This year we have Family Day. Sunday is the demolition derby, that’s always our biggest one, but it’s also Kid’s Day on Sunday,” says Kayla Lambert, Sullivan County Fair member.

It’s not all about the rides at the fair. It’s also about encouraging kids to participate in hard work.

“They learn a tremendous amount by raising a calf, raising a chicken, raising a rabbit and showing it. It’s a lot of work but it teaches them the payoff to work hard,” explains Jody Lambert, Sullivan County Fair Associate Secretary.

The fair has also created memories for those who enjoy its company every year.

“I just love the people. It’s home to me, it’s our vacation. We go to Florida and when we come back, this is our vacation,” says fair member Eloise Caseman.

The Sullivan County Fair will host events like a chili cookoff, a 4-H livestock show, and even a Kountry K-9 show.

The fair has been held every year but two out of its 168-year history. Sunday is the final day of the week for food and vendors.