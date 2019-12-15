Subs With Santa in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children in Luzerne County are excitedly awaiting the big man in red just 11 days away.

Wilkes-Barre welcomed the holiday season with Subs With Santa Saturday. Philadelphia Subs on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre hosted the event, bringing children an early visit from Santa Claus. Each child received a gift from Santa with their choice of a ham or turkey sub and a craft.

Even parents had an opportunity to join the festivities with photo ops with Santa.