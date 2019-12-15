Subs With Santa in Wilkes-Barre

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children in Luzerne County are excitedly awaiting the big man in red just 11 days away.

Wilkes-Barre welcomed the holiday season with Subs With Santa Saturday. Philadelphia Subs on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre hosted the event, bringing children an early visit from Santa Claus. Each child received a gift from Santa with their choice of a ham or turkey sub and a craft.

Even parents had an opportunity to join the festivities with photo ops with Santa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos