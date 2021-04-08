Subaru ‘Share the Love’ checks presented

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beneficiaries of the Subaru ‘Share the Love’ event were presented with a hefty gift Thursday, thanks to a Monroe County dealership.

Subaru of America and Ertle Subaru presented the Knights of Columbus with a donation of more than $15,000, and for the United Way, more than $9,500. From November 19 to January 4th, each customer of a new Subaru was able to pick a charity for a $250 donation.

“To see that so many people came out and supported our local businesses during COVID and that many cars were sold that we were able to share in a pot of over $9,000 coming to us alone, it’s going to make a huge impact for us,” Pocono Mountains United Way director of development Ryan Lohman said.

“I really am ecstatic, I didn’t even expect it. I figured maybe a couple of thousand dollars but that was not this amount,” Leo Weir, Grand Knight for Monsignor McHugh Council 7141 in Brodheadsville.

The donations will go towards helping each organization carry on a giving tradition to others.