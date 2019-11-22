Stuff the Trunk Event Begins Saturday

(WBRE/WYOU) — An organization that helps feed about 250 people a week needs your help for Christmas.

Monroe County Meals on Wheels is kicking off its Stuff the Trunk event on Saturday. The event is in partnership with Ertle Subaru.

The goal is to collect gift cards, blankets, puzzles and more to donate to home-bound seniors that the non-profit serves. It’s the third year for the event and organizers say the recipients appreciate the Christmas gesture.

“We’ve had clients tell us in the past this gift is the only thing they have to unwrap during the year. So it’s really nice to give them something special at this time of year,” Stacy Koeck, special events coordinator for Monroe Meals on Wheels said.

The event kicks off this Saturday and runs through Friday, December 13th. You can drop off items at Monroe Meals on Wheels or Ertle Subaru.

