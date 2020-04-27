Stuff the Bus food drive a success

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to feed people in need during the coronavirus crisis is an overwhelming success.

Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967, Sons of the American Legion held a Stuff the Bus food drive this weekend and the community responded. Despite the rain, a steady trickle of customers stopped at the post to drop off food items. Dozens of seats on the bus are now filled with bags of food to be delivered to a food pantry in Noxen.

“It’s been a tremendous turnout. Everybody that was able to show up and donate what they did, it’s incredible,” Dave Delaney of Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967 said.

Organizers originally planned to make the Stuff the Bus food drive a three day event, but because it was so successful, they will not need to collect food Monday.