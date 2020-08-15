“Stuff the Bus” event to help kindergartners

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some young children in the Poconos will have some of the tools they need for a successful start to the school year thanks to a yearly charitable effort.

Today marked the 14th annual “Stuff the Bus” for Monroe County Head Start children who are heading to kindergarten.

The event was held outside Staples in Stroudsburg, and co-sponsored by “Pocono Services for Families and Children” and radio station 93.5 SBG.

The goal was to collect school supplies that kids in low-income families will need for the upcoming school year.

While organizers aimed to collect 935 items, they say they usually collect more.

But they expect this year will be different due to the pandemic.

“Today is very light. You know, we were kind of concerned about doing that. We’re in the middle of the pandemic and what that was going to look like. We debated and questioned about whether to try to do this virtually or live but we went this way,” said Tim Lee, Executive Director, Pocono Services for Families and Children.

Besides collecting school supplies, online donations are being accepted.

We will have more about the “Stuff the Bus” effort and why it means so much tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.