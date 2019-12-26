Study shows having a dog as a child can help later in life

(WBRE/WYOU) — Man’s best friend may be beneficial to your mental health.

A new study shows having a dog during childhood could lessen your risk of schizophrenia as an adult. Researchers say more than half of their subjects grew up with canines prior to becoming a teenager.

After comparing results, the research showed having a dog during childhood resulted in a 24 percent reduced chance of schizophrenia. That percentage of a lesser risk more than doubled for babies who were around dogs.

Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats.