Study shows having a dog as a child can help later in life

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Man’s best friend may be beneficial to your mental health.

A new study shows having a dog during childhood could lessen your risk of schizophrenia as an adult. Researchers say more than half of their subjects grew up with canines prior to becoming a teenager.

After comparing results, the research showed having a dog during childhood resulted in a 24 percent reduced chance of schizophrenia. That percentage of a lesser risk more than doubled for babies who were around dogs.

Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos