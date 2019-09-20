Study shows hand sanitizer may not be as effective as thought

(WBRE/WYOU) — Think your hand sanitizer is an iron-clad defense against germs? Think again.

According to a new study, that handy bottle of ethanol-based sanitizer may be giving you a false sense of security. Japanese researchers say for example, if you blow your nose then put sanitizer on your hands, it probably won’t kill cold and flu bugs.

They tested this on people infected with the flu and found out the ethanol didn’t kill the flu virus, unless it was left on for a full four minutes. The new study is in contrast to others that say hand sanitizer stops the spread of germs.