Study shows family caregiver numbers up

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Caregiving in the U.S. 2020, a new study from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, the number of family caregivers in the U.S. increased by 9.5 million from 2015 to 2020.

The study also revealed caregivers’ health and personal finances are worse than they were five years ago, and the current pandemic has exacerbated those challenges.

What is also striking is that a growing number of caregivers is in either the Millennial or Gen Z population.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller speaks with representatives from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP about the study’s key takeaways tonight on Eyewitness News.

