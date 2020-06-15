Study: mask most effective against COVID-19

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new study shows wearing a mask is the most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers looked at infection rates in Italy and New York before and after face masks became mandatory. Both places saw a slower person-to-person spread of the virus once those measures were in place.

The study found that wearing a mask prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6th and May 9th and in New York, masks prevented more than 66,000 infections.

Scientists say face coverings prevent airborne transmissions of the virus, something social distancing, isolation, and hand sanitizing don’t protect against.