Study: Just five states make up nearly half of the nation’s recent COVID cases, including PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A recent study shows five states make up nearly half of the nation’s recent COVID-19 cases. Pennsylvania is one of them.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, five states contribute nearly half of recent COVID-19 cases nationwide. Pennsylvania is one of those states, along with New York, Michigan, Florida and New Jersey reporting 44 percent of the United States’ coronavirus cases during a recent seven-day span.

Local medical professionals say a fourth wave could be in the making.

“We are actually seeing that there is a small uptick in the last week. So, I do think this is looking like it is beginning another new wave,” said Natasha Wu, resident physician at Geisinger Family Medicine.

“Where we practice here in Luzerne County, I think 10 days out of the last month, we’ve had over 100 cases per day. That’s very high numbers which is concerning given we are hearing about more and more people getting the vaccine, which is great, but the cases are still going up,” said Jason Woloski, clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

But recent data suggests the 65 plus population Pennsylvania has been pushing to get vaccinated isn’t the demographic taking part in the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“When COVID first hit, we were all hearing about COVID affecting the geriatric population the most, but what we’re finding here at Geisinger is that actually, the majority of people getting admitted to the hospital now are actually under 65,” said Woloski.

He says even though we now have the vaccine, it’s important we still follow CDC guidelines. Because, though there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel, we aren’t ready to return to normal just yet.

“We are not out of the woods, and we have to continue to be vigilant that what we are doing will work and will get us out of this pandemic,” Woloski said.

So, take it from the medical professionals. Wear your mask, keep social distancing and wash your hands as much as possible. Because at the end of the day, it’s not over yet.

Anyone in Phase 1A or 1B can self-schedule a vaccine appointment through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.