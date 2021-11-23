Students trim the tree at Hazleton Area High School

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday decorations are going up across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Some students in our area getting in the holiday sprit by putting up a Christmas tree. A group of students at Hazleton Area High School showed their many talents as they trimmed the school tree.

“Everyone is really happy today, and it makes everyone smile when they hear the music and just to bring some holiday cheer,” teacher Lori Nice said.

“I (like) music! Mostly music and I would like to decorate the tree, and a song, I like that,” senior Damien Torres said.

“Decorate the Christmas tree,” freshman Nicholas Matyas said. When asked if they were excited for decorating the tree, Matyas replied: “Yeah, for presents and Santa Claus.”

“I feel like the tree is better, the tree and putting some ornaments on there. And I really do like that,” junior Diego Delacruz said.

“The usual, the carols. Absolutely! this is my passion. And I think I speak for everyone else here as well,” senior alto saxophone player Seth Rockovich said.

“We have the students make ornaments. Some of my kids go in their classroom and they help create them,” Nice said.

In case you’re counting, there are 32 days until Christmas.