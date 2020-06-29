Students receive bicycles and strollers made to accommodate special needs

MARLIN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Having equipment made for children with disabilities can make a world of difference for them. Monday, a group of kids in Schuylkill County experienced that joy.

Students at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 received bikes and strollers that would accommodate their special needs.

Far too often, kids with physical disabilities are left out of fun activities like riding a bike, but thanks to these new pieces of equipment, that is all about to change.

13-year-old Lyla Salvadore never had the chance to ride a bike, but now she has one that meets her needs.

“Very happy that I finally have that chance to ride a bike and just be happy. Like normal kids because I can’t do a lot of things that normal kids can do,” said Lyla.

Lyla has spina bifida and uses crutches to walk.

“There was nothing that was adaptive to her feet and her legs to stay on pedals,” said Lyla’s grandmother, Sharon Salvadore.

She has been trying to get her one of these adaptive bikes since Lyla was seven years old.

“Freedom. It’s freedom for her. You know? And she can be with her friends and her classmates, and she can, or she can be alone,” Sharon added.

Shuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 worked with Variety, the children’s charity, to provide custom bikes for Lyla and other students.

Emilee Barkus, a physical therapist assistant with Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 tells us, “Kids who were never able to ride regular bikes hop right on these and they can go.”

Each bike is custom made to meet each student’s individual needs.

“It is a chance to normalcy. And it allows them to exercise and give them that extra freedom in their childhood to be a kid,” Barkus added.

Adaptive strollers were also given out.

At least 40 students will be receiving these life changing bikes. If the students outgrow their bike after owning it for three years, they can swap it for another one.