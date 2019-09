SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millions of Americans are turning to vaping, including high school students. Nearly half admit to using e-cigarettes at least once. Now schools in our area are taking a stand.

West Scranton High School is working to get ahead of what’s now being considered an epidemic.

If you’re a parent or educator looking for more information on vaping education, head to lung.org.