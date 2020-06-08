Students hold socially-distanced mini concerts in school parking lots

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — During the coronavirus pandemic, virtual meetings and doctor visits are all being held. But what about music lessons?

Virtual lessons have been going on. Monday, students from four different schools in Luzerne County came together to perform for the first time in 13 weeks. The music festivities began Monday morning in Wright Township.

You could see the smiles on their faces. They were just so happy, even though we were socially distant. Masks on, ready to be here it’s just so exciting,” St. Jude’s principal Sister Ellen Fischer said.

Dozens of students gathered in the parking lot at St. Jude’s School.

“I just thought this might be a fun thing to do. They’re holding graduations in parking lots. Let’s have a concert and recital in the parking lot,” band director Mark Stransky said.

Students played one song as a group and all were welcome to play a solo too.

“I really wanted to do it, because I only did one this year and I wanted to do a lot more,” Holy Family Academy fourth-grader Emma Williams said.

Williams, a first-year clarinetist, was thrilled to be a part of the spring concert, even if it wasn’t as planned.





“I actually love music and I love playing it on my clarinet and I actually am starting guitar too so I like doing instruments different kinds,” Williams said.

Another concert was a success in Exeter Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Wyoming Area Catholic School.

“Breaking the rule of not having the band rehearsal in 13 weeks and trying to have the kids play and we did it any way and it came out great,” Stransky said.

“It definitely came together. The Eagles Summit March sounded great,” Good Shepard Academy seventh-grader Zachary Schultz said.

Parents and grandparents lined up in their cars to support the students and enjoy their performances.

“I think it’s wonderful that they are actually able to have events for the kids because they missed out on so much this year,” parent Lisa Pribula said.

And some Christmas cheer was even brought by Schultz during his solo performance titled Holiday Sampler.

“It was pretty exciting because you never get to see people come up during this pandemic to play and just have fun, I think everybody did a great job and everything,” Schultz said.

Stransky says Monday wasn’t about the music, but he’s glad it turned out to be a great day to enjoy the students’ hard work.