Students bugging out over art project in East Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some students in the Poconos got and up-close, hands-on look at an invasive insect that’s terrorizing part of Pennsylvania.

Students at J.T. Lambert Intermediate School in East Stroudsburg were working with spotted lanternflies. The pests have invaded the southeastern part of the state including Monroe County. The students first separate the wings from the dead insects then place them on pins.

Those pins are put on different sized discs which will all be part of an educational art display at Penn State Lehigh Valley. The insects, which came over from Asia, are a threat to hardwoods, grapes and apples. The students also did some research on the bug before starting this hands-on project.

“It’s cool to be a part of it because it teaches people about the invasive species and how it’s slowly taking over PA,” eighth-grader Ethan Strunk said.

“You get to work with different people that you normally aren’t in your class and you get to try different things, different types of artwork that you don’t normally try just in a regular art class,” eighth-grader Amber Frailey said.

The idea of the art display came from Elsabe Dixon, an artist from Virginia who was asked by Penn State to take on the project.