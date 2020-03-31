Students allowed free meals while out of school

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waiver approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Education allowing schools to provide free meals to all children.

The decision ensures all children have access to food. Previously, schools that did not meet area-based free or reduced-price meal eligibility requirements were unable to offer free meals community-wide.

Local education agencies can apply to the Department of Education for a waiver immediately and the department is prepared to expedite reviews and approvals.

This expands on the decision for the Department of Agriculture to provide food supplies.