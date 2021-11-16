Student expelled after parents speak out at Tamaqua Area School Board meeting

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 11th grade student at Tamaqua Area High School will be expelled following a hazing incident. The decision was made after an executive session by the Tamaqua Area School Board during Tuesday night’s meeting.

This meeting was the first opportunity for parents in the district to question the board after the announcement of the hazing investigation. Officials say that investigation is still ongoing.

