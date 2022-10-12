PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student is caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week.

Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

“Just the fact that someone would even try and bring a firearm, a weapon into the school knowing what we go through every morning is just crazy,” said Callie Stuart.

Callie and her brother Joseph are sophomores at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

It’s where school police discovered a student in possession of a gun during a routine security check Tuesday morning.

“I’m just glad they didn’t get it in the school to hurt anybody,” said Joseph Stuart.

At the beginning of each school day, security checks are conducted at the main entrance by making students walk through metal detectors.

11th Grade Principal of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School, Patrick Peters, says the weapon was detected and seized during a search by a school resource officer.

“What we have set up, worked. And it’s unfortunate that it had to be tested this way, but at the same time, we met with our faculty this morning and made them aware and said yeah, the system that we have set up for this school actually shows that we are safe, we do everything possible to make sure that everybody in this building is safe,” said Peters.

Classes continued as normal throughout the day when school officials determined the situation was under control.

“At no time was anybody in danger, at no time was there any intent on behalf of the student in regards to the weapon,” said Peters.

Freshman Axel Santos tells Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione he’s thankful for his school’s safety procedures.

“It’s scary, yeah, but I know we got people in the school, so I feel like we’re protected,” said Santos.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s Police Department is handling the investigation.

School officials say the student could face charges and be expelled.