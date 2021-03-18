Struggling Lackawanna County small businesses get help through new grant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Small businesses, particularly restaurants in the city of Scranton, will get a little extra boost.

The new CARES grant was awarded to Lackawanna College.

“It was so exciting and then boom, something burst my bubble, that’s how I was like,” said Asia J. Miller, owner of Paradise Soulfood & Sweets, describing what it was like to open Paradise Soulfood and Sweets at the beginning of the pandemic.

However, Thursday the city of Scranton awarded Lackawanna College a $150,000 CARES technology assistance grant. This will support an initiative to create e-commerce and websites for struggling businesses.

Something that Miller didn’t realize would become so necessary.

“When the pandemic hit, literally having an online presence with GrubHub and all of them was the only thing that helped me to stay open. It became everything,” said Miller.

For most restaurants, creating a website can cost an additional five to ten thousand dollars. In combination of the college’s rally for restaurants and the venture lab, this imitative will help these businesses start free websites with the help of a professional photographer and provide training for business owners to use and manage their website.

“Restaurants are going to need websites, they are going to need e-commerce solutions. People in a current world and in a post-pandemic world are going to want to order online,” said Stephanie Decker, associate vice president of social & economic impact.

“It provides our restaurants with a simple tool, a way of creating dynamic and engaging e-commerce platforms,” said Michael Jensen, director of Venture Lab.

Miller’s restaurant is one of 36 businesses receiving help from the grant, allowing her to focus on building up her establishment.

“This is going to save me something and help me put more money towards something else, you know. I’m grateful for that,” said Miller.

In all, the city of Scranton has awarded $1.2 million to its businesses since the beginning of the pandemic with direct relief.

Interested restaurant owners can reach out to Michael Jensen, Director of Lackawanna College’s Venture Lab, at jensenm@lackawanna.edu.