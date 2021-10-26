Reeders woman not letting anything stop her from her dream

REEDERS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — She’s running a restaurant and fighting her way through cancer treatment. Eyewitness News sat down with a Monroe County woman who is doing just that, with the community and family by her side.

At only 26-years-old, a Reeders woman received a medical diagnosis that would change her life.

“So I’m stage 1 of breast cancer,” said Tiffany Johnson, Owner, Timbers

Tiffany johnson says back in June, she found a lump on her chest and further tests confirmed her concerns.

Rusty Johnson, Tiffany’s father, explains what it feels like to have a daughter diagnosed with cancer.







“You know, as parents, your world stops. Everything else stops when you hear that about your daughter,” said Rusty.

Tiffany Johnson had a lumpectomy, fully removing the cancer, and is now undergoing chemotherapy to prevent the cancer from coming back.

Johnson and her family bought Timber’s Pub and Grill and were about to start renovations when she got her diagnosis.

She says the restaurant is now her perfect distraction after treatments.

“When people ask me ‘how’d you do it?’ I’d go to a doctor’s appointment and come back here and paint for the next five hours. You know, so really just keeping myself busy. I don’t really stress out much, I mean just about things I can’t control anyway,” said Tiffany Johnson

With the cost of medical bills piling up, her sister created shirts for her cause and sold more than 300 of them.

“But just everyone’s been so amazing. Like I said, people have been reaching out that I don’t even know or people who I went to high school with, that I haven’t spoken to in years,” said Tiffany. Everyone is so supportive. Looking at the Venmo and people that bought shirts, people that I never would’ve imagined, sending me pictures of them in the shirt is like overwhelming, You know?”

With her parent’s wedding engagement taking place at Timber’s years ago, the love of the restaurant now has even more meaning.

“Tiff and I have talked about this a little bit and maybe this business becomes a place where we can promote breast cancer awareness. Now we’re given like a vehicle to do that. Not sure why these things happen, but maybe we’re in a position now where we can promote things like that,” said Rusty.

“Really no matter what life throws at you, I mean you can do it, I would say,” Tiffany said.

“Ya know, I’m so proud of her. She’s my hero,” said Rusty.

After months in the making, Timbers Pub and Grill is celebrating its Grand Reopening this Thursday.