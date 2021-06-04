Stroudsburg woman arrested in connection with Monroe County overdose death

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg woman is arrested in connection with an overdose death in Monroe County.

30-year-old Kaleigh Watson is charged with with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation began after Joshua Kiernan of Henryville died last December from a lethal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl. Investigators say Watson bought and delivered the heroin to Kiernan.

Watson is free on unsecured bail and faces a hearing set for August.

