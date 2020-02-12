Stroudsburg man accused of attempted homicide after fight

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man is facing attempted murder charges among others after police say he was involved in a fight with three females.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

According to police, Dominic Madden pushed the barrel of a handgun into the forehead of one woman, punched and hit another in the head with a handgun, and forcibly slammed a third female into a wall and fired a bullet while the handgun was next to her head.

Madden was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide and aggravated assault among others. He is locked up in Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.