Stroudsburg Junior High School to be closed after 5th positive COVID-19 case

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg Junior High School in the Stroudsburg Area School District will be closed for the next week after another positive COVID-19 case.

According to a tweet from Stroudsburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cosmas Curry, the Stroudsburg Junior High School will be closed beginning Thursday, November 12th through Friday, November 20th due to a fifth positive COVID-19 case at the school.

Superintendent Curry says learning will be synchronous.

