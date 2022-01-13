Stroudsburg High School goes virtual for a week due to COVID

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high school in the Poconos will be going virtual for a week.

Stroudsburg High School students will be learning in a virtual synchronous format beginning Friday, Janurary 14 and extending through next Wednesday, January 19, according to a message to students on the district’s website and the high school’s Facebook page.

The reason, school officials say, is an increased number of COVID cases at the high school and exceeding 45 positive COVID cases in a 14-day period. Students will return to in-person learning Thursday, January 20.

The other schools in the district will operate under the standard operating procedures, the district says. Extracurricular activities will continue.