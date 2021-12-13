Stroudsburg Christmas light display still shining bright after 37 years

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While it may not feel like the Christmas season weather-wise, many are still getting in the holiday spirit.

Monday night, one Monroe County community lit up its annual holiday display in a decades-old tradition.

The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg lit up for the 2021 holiday season. The display was started by East Stroudsburg resident Lou Irving and his wife.

When Irving fell into poor health, he handed the reigns over to the Stroudsburg Fire Department, with one request: any money made from the display, goes right back into it. The fire department has put on the display for the last 37 years.

And many residents have been coming for years to see the same display Irving himself created decades ago.

“When people come here at night when we’re here, it’s ‘hey I remember this when i was a kid, when Mr. Ivring did it’, or ‘When I went to high school’ and the people that remember it are bringing their grandkids here, that’s how long it’s been around,” department display chairman Dave Schlorholtz said.

The display lights up every night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.