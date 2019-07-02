Stroudsburg Attorney Charged in DUI Wrong-Way Crash

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Monroe County defense attorney now needs legal representation himself.

State police say Stroudsburg attorney Jeffrey Velander was more than twice over the legal limit on April 17 when he drunkenly drove his Jeep Cherokee the wrong way on Route 33 in Hamilton Township.

After about two miles, troopers say the 68-year-old crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima, seriously injuring that driver. A third vehicle was also damaged in the crash.

Velander was arraigned Tuesday morning on six charges, including a felony.

He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail and is due back in court on August 9.