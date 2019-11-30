Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department Holding Annual Tree and Wreath Sale

(WBRE/WYOU) — Need a Christmas tree and want to support a good cause?

The Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual tree and wreath sale at their firehouse near the Stroud Mall. The department counts on the sales to help buy equipment and supplies.

The volunteers will help you pick your tree, wrap it up, and give you safety tips. We caught up with a family who gets their tree every year from the firemen.

“It’s just a good way to come back and give to the community, especially the fire department and just get in the spirit and buy some trees for the family,” Jerrel Orianna of East Stroudsburg said.

The tree sales will continue for a few weeks. Click here for the schedule.