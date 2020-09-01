Street sweeping coming to Wilkes-Barre in early September

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several streets in Wilkes-Barre are scheduled for street cleaning by WVSA.

The dates for the cleaning are September 2nd and September 3rd. Residents will need to follow the ‘No Parking’ signs, which indicate which date their side of the street will be cleaned.

The following streets will be cleaned:

• Dagobert St. from Firwood Ave to Gordon Ave

• Horton St. from Firwood Ave to Gordon Ave

• Lawrence St. from Firwood Ave to Gordon Ave

• Oak St. from Firwood Ave to Gordon Ave

• Willow St. from Firwood Ave to END

• Simpson St. from Firwood Ave to END

• Buttonwood Ave. from Willow St to Congo Ln

• Donald Ct