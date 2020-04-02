Strategies for navigating the grocery store during the coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU) — Shopping at the grocery store requires some strategy lately because of the coronavirus crisis.

Some shoppers are wearing a protective mask and gloves. Even if you’re not using protective equipment, the key is to spend as little time as necessary and make as few trips as possible to limit interaction and maintain social distancing.

Mark Hiller will get advice from author/chef George Duran on buying versatile food and ingredients and preparing meals that will go a long way on Eyewitness News at 6.