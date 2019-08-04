Strange device finding prompts visit from state police bomb squad

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local neighborhood was rattled after an explosive discovery.

The concern that brought authorities out Saturday afternoon to the Plymouth Borough/Plymouth Township split was someone cleaning out a shed in the 400 block of 4th Street and uncovered what appears to be a Vietnam-era M-20 bazooka shell.

Police and firefighters were dispatched just before 1 p.m. and shut down approximately one block area. A state police bomb squad from Allentown arrived to examine the device while neighbors were kept at bay.

“Everybody was scared. They were on edge. They didn’t really know what to expect if it was going to go off or you know what actually it was,” neighbor Melanie Ashford said.

A source tells Eyewitness News the bomb squad removed the live shell from the property and the scene was cleared around 4:30. Eyewitness News called state police tonight, but so far they have not released any information.