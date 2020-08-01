Strong storm potential for Sunday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder are in store Saturday night, but the real storm potential won’t hit us until Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning, some passing showers and periods of rain will continue as the front lifts to the north. At this point, cloud cover will want to try and dominate. If we break for some mid-afternoon sunshine, this will help to heat up the atmosphere and provide energy to fuel more showers and thunderstorms.

A southerly wind will bring a noticeably warm and very humid air mass, which is one of the ingredients for Sunday’s setup.

While these storms that develop in the afternoon will likely be scattered, some of them could be locally strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center highlighted the fact that these storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, especially with all the humidity and moisture available in the atmosphere. Strong wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out if these storms come to fruition. A limiting factor for the severe weather threat would be if there is more cloud cover and not as much sunshine. Most of the action would be out of here before midnight.

Continue to check back with Eyewitness Weather as we monitor the potential for strong storms Sunday.

