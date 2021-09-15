Storms hit NEPA

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms came through Central and Northeast Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Evidence of the storms could be seen in Lackawanna County.

A home on the 100 block of West Street in Elmhurst Township saw trees come down. The homeowner declined an interview, but he did tell Eyewitness News a tree fell on his truck, totaling it.









He also said some windows were knocked out of the house, but everyone inside was fine. Another branch fell in the front yard, knocking out either the power or cable line.

Meanwhile in Old Forge, North Main Street in front of Domiano Eye Care was flooded to the point only one lane was passable. Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution if they are driving through the area.