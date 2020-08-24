Storms cause damage across Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties in our area. Those storms left behind damage in Luzerne County.

In Edwardsville, the storms knocked down a tree on the 100 block of Russell Street. The tree fell over power lines and onto a vehicle and left behind minor damage. Edwardsville fire and police departments were on scene waiting for UGI to cut power to the affected area.





Flooding was seen in Kingston. Downpours led to high waters on West Dorrance Street.