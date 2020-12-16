Storm impacts travel at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roads conditions of course are a big concern, but so is air travel.

The snow is coming down at a decent rate at this hour. Snow started in the Avoca area around 1:45 p.m. The snow caused some cancelations for flights arriving and departing AVP Wednesday.

Of the four three arrivals between Chicago and Charlotte were canceled. One departure flight to Charlotte was also canceled.

Now for Thursday, flights in the morning have already been canceled here. American heading to Charlotte and United heading to Chicago.

Speaking with the executive director of the airport, he tells Eyewitness News they have been working with the airlines giving updated information before the airlines make a decision.

“They’re also paying very close attention to how weather is here locally but they also look at what weather is like in Philadelphia, or Allentown or Harrisburg or places across the northeast to make sure that they don’t have a situation where an aircraft is stuck in one city and as a result can’t get to another destination which is where they have people booked,” airport executive director Carl Beardsley said.

Now, Mr. Beardsley believes all flights will be back to normal starting Thursday afternoon.