Storm damage through Lackawanna County

CLARK SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The storm is leaving damage as it passes through Lackawanna County.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Burgerhoff

A tree came down into a yard very close to a house at the intersection of School Street and Stone Avenue in Clarks Summit.

According to PPL’s website, many people are without power in the Scranton area.









Several other locations reported seeing damage from the storm.

In South Abington Township, live wires are down on the road.

In Mayfield, there are reports of a large tree on wires and across both lanes of Route 107. In Dalton, there was a report of a tree on a road.

There were reports of trees down on a road in Archbald.

In Cortez, there were reports of wires down on the road.

Eyewitness News has a crew checking damage in the area and will provide more information as it becomes available.