Storm damage closes road in Snyder County

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – High winds and overnight storms caused significant damage to a road in Snyder county.

According to a release from PennDOT, Route 3010 (Quarry Road) in Beaver Township has been closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Eyewitness News was at the scene and saw numerous downed power lines and trees in the vicinity.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to repair the damage.

A detour using Paxtonville Road, Route 522, and Second Street is in place.