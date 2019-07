Crews cleaning up in the aftermath of some very powerful weekend storms.

One of those storms swept through Scranton’s Green Ridge section. A gusty downpour brought down a tree and power lines along the 1700 block of Monsey Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene and PPL was also called about the problem. No power outages were happening there as of 11 p.m. Saturday, but several hundred blackouts are reported throughout parts of the region.