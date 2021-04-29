Storm causes road closures, damage in Lackawanna and Wyoming County

LACKAWANNA / WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Storms from Wednesday night have caused multiple traffic issues and utility damage across Lackawanna County and Wyoming County.

High winds and rain have knocked down several trees and utility lines across both counties.

As of 3:45 am Thursday morning, PPL estimated roughly 2,500 customers are without power, they estimate most repairs should be done by 7 am.

Several sections of Route 11 in Wyoming and Lackawanna County have been closed entirely while crews work to repair downed lines and fallen trees.

Route 107 in Clinton Township, Wyoming County, is also closed while crews conduct repairs.

The storm had damaged several trees and even businesses in the area when it came through Wednesday night.

For the latest in road conditions you can check out 511pa.com .