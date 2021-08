EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The storm has knocked out power to hundreds of homes in our area.

Here’s the latest from the PPL power outage map. It looks like Monroe and Schuylkill Counties are getting hit the hardest with 360-plus homes in Monroe County out of power.

Schuylkill County has 260-plus homes without power. Lackawanna County has more than 100 homes without power.