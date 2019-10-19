Stopping pucks and raising bucks

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 11-year-old boy is standing up to cancer.

He is combining his love for hockey by giving back to pediatric cancer patients, one goal at a time.

11-year-old Aidan Green carefully guards the net in a game at the Revolution Centre in Pittston. For the goalie playing on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Junior Knights team, these saves are about much more than winning a game. It’s about supporting pediatric cancer patients.

“I hope you get better and keep fighting,” Green said.

This is the third year Aidan has been participating in the October Saves Goalies Challenge. The program supports research and hospitals for pediatric cancer patients.

“Makes saves count and this is really what it is all about. Every save he makes is going to make a difference I hope,” Chris Green, Aidan’s dad, said.

People pledge different amounts of money and for every puck he blocks, he raises money in the fight against cancer. Aidan’s skills on the ice has definitely paid off in this challenge. He already reached his $3,000 goal.

The entire team is sporting their pink in unity with Aidan. His family is also showing support outside the rink, collecting donations and selling shirts.

“Just to see people get better and beat cancer,” Green said.

By the end of the game, Aidan had 39 saves. All the proceeds from the game go to Aidan and his efforts. This is the first year Aidan reached his goal.

Aidan was honored by Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights for his fundraising goals.