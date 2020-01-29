Stookey’s for sale, decision partially due to SCI Retreat closure

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business is putting up the for sale sign after being in business for nearly a century.

Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que in Plymouth Township is in search of new ownership after staying in business for 94 years.

Since taking over the family business on Route 11 in 1996, Ralph Frank has put his hard work and dedication into making Stookey’s the place to be.

His grandparents opened in 1926 as a roadside stand, and the business has been growing ever since.

Now, he plans to retire and and sell the business to someone who will hopefully continue the family establishment.

“I’d love to see somebody who know it, appreciate it, has the energy to put and keep the quality, and the family name, even though it would be a new person. I’d love to see that happen,” said Frank.

Eyewitness News spoke to many residents who have been coming to Stookey’s for years. They say not only does the food keep bringing them back, but it’s also the memories they’ve had here growing up. Customers would like the new owner to keep the quality and service going strong.

“I hope that they continue the food service here. It will break a lot of peoples’ heart if they just discontinue that,” Arlene Kucharski of Apalachin, New York said.

Frank says the closing of SCI Retreat has hurt business slightly, but says the main reason for selling the restaurant is because he wants to retire and travel.

Stookey’s will stay open until the business has new ownership.