Stolen woodchipper found

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A stolen woodchipper that belonged to the community of West Pittston has been found.

Police say they located the equipment Tuesday. During the night, someone swapped a junked woodchipper outside the West Pittston Public Works Department for a good one that belonged to the borough.

The stolen machine was valued at roughly $6,000. Officials say a tip led them to the discovery.

“We followed up several leads that were called into us and the woodchipper was located at a property in West Pittston Township and in turn of the search warrant being executed, we did locate the woodchipper which is back in possession of the borough,” police chief Michael Turner said.

No arrests have been made, but Turner says he expects charges to be filed soon.