Stolen vehicles recovered after joint investigation

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Division, the Pennsylvania State Police Auto Theft Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N, Hazleton conducted a joint investigation that resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen high-end vehicles.

The investigation culminated in the execution of two search warrants executed at 1083 North James Street. Investigators seized several vehicles, some with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers, including a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2019 Audi Q7, a 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE450 and a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover.

The value of the vehicles recovered is estimated at over $300,000. If anyone has information regarding this case contact Trooper Kyle Hnat at 570-963-3156.