Stolen Valor: Scranton Man Charged After Theft Investigation Reveals Service Record

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) –Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday that charges were filed against 31-year-old Chris Crawford for misrepresenting himself as a member of the military.

It all started back in August of 2019 with allegations against Crawford for misappropriating funds at American Legion Post 568 in Scranton.

Crawford was arrested shortly after by Lackawanna County Detectives. He was charged with using a debit card to steal more than $16,000 from Connolly Post 568 on Birney Avenue.

On Friday, Powell announced new charges against Crawford of “Misrepresentation of Military Service or Honors” and “Misrepresentation of Decoration or Medal.”

Christopher Crawford of Scranton is charged with stealing more than $16,000 from American Legion Post 568 in Scranton.

In his statement, Powell said, “The conduct alleged in this case – masquerading as a combat veteran in order to infiltrate and steal funds from an American Legion post – is breathtakingly brazen and unprecedented in my almost 30 years of practicing criminal law in Lackawanna County. It’s an affront to every veteran who has defended our great nation.”

Crawford joined Post 568 under the guise that he was a combat veteran.

According to the release, this month, Crawford’s military files were released. It was determined by the Lackawanna County Veterans’ Affairs Office that Crawford spent two months and twenty-five days in boot camp starting in April of 2007. Crawford went absent without leave (AWOL) from C Company 2-54th Infantry in Fort Benning Georgia.

In November of 2007, he was “Discharged under Other Than Honorable Conditions” and is not considered to be a member of the military.