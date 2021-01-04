Stolen truck recovered after Hazle Township crash

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police have recovered a stolen vehicle after it was involved in a crash Monday morning in Hazle Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton, a white Ford F-250 belonging to Nause Landscaping, Inc. was stolen from Sunburst Drive in Hazle Township sometime between 2:40 a.m. and 4 a.m.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. PSP Hazleton responded to Stockton Road for a crash involving the missing F-250. The truck struck a pole, causing damage to both the vehicle and the pole.

In addition, police also received several phone calls Monday morning in reference to thefts from motor vehicles in Luzerne and Carbon Counties involving the stolen truck.