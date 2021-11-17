Stolen military grave markers recovered in Plains Township, police investigating

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the recovery of stolen military grave markers in Plains Township.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were informed the recovered military grave markers were found at 1316 River Street behind a car wash.







A variety of stolen military grave markers ranging from the Civil War, Korean War, World War II and Vietnam War were found.

Police say that at this time it is unknown what cemetery the markers were stolen from, however, a marker on the back says they are from Luzerne County.

Officals spoke with veterans affairs and there’s no way to figure out where they belong unless reported.

“14 are from WWII, one is from Vietnam, three from Korea, and one is from the Civil War. Veterans deserve their respect to get these back,“ stated Chief Dale Binker.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plains Township Police Department at 570-829-3432.