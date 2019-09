(WBRE/WYOU) — New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is returning a prized Egyptian artifact after it turned out to be stolen.

The gold coffin had been on display at the Met until the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office seized it in February. The coffin was stolen from Egypt in October 2011. It was then smuggled and restored in Germany and sold to the Met in July 2017.

The gilded coffin has an estimated value of about $4 million.