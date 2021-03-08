Stolen car leads to high-speed pursuit in Luzerne County

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A stolen car led multiple police units on a high-speed chase in Luzerne County.

The chase started at 2:53 Monday morning leading police from Wilkes-Barre to where it ended in Newport Township at roughly 3:11.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car at a home at the intersection of Old Newport Street and Center Street.

Five suspects were inside the vehicle which included juveniles. Two suspects were taken to the hospital. One suspect had fled on foot but was later apprehended by police.

Police say the car was stolen out of Bloomsburg.

The injuries are not believed to be serious.

